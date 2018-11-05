Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Club to Hold Tryouts

The Sanford Pentagon Volleyball Club will be hosting tryouts for local, regional and national teams for the upcoming season. Open to players 11-18, the tryouts begin Nov. 5 and continue to Nov. 20.

Directed by Mark McCloskey, the Sanford Pentagon Club is a comprehensive program, dedicated to improving players of all ages. It focuses not only on volleyball skills, but full athlete development and healthy and safety through ties to Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Sanford POWER and the Sanford Sports Science Institute.

As an added bonus, the Pentagon recently brought two-time U.S. Olympic volleyball player Courtney Thompson into the mix. As a former University of Washington volleyball star, Thompson will work with players in person and via different forms of technology.

Visit our website for more details and get signed up now for tryouts.

About Sanford POWER

Sanford POWER is the region’s most well established Sports Performance Training Program. Our goal is to improve athletic performance by stressing the principles of proper functional movement through customized programming based on an individual’s specific needs.

The integrated focus of our professional staff can help maximize an athlete’s potential improvement with their strength, speed, power, and agility. In addition, we have the resources to identify those keys components of nutrition, hydration, and biomechanics to deliver the most comprehensive program available while reducing the incidence of injury.

Our certified strength coaches, along with our orthopedic physicians, physical therapists, certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionist and the Sanford Sports Science Institute (SSSI), offer the most integrated and comprehensive sports performance programming available to athletes of all ages and skill levels.