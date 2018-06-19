The top 40 players from South Dakota and top 40 teams from around the local area will compete against each other at a huge three day event at the Sanford Pentagon.

The South Dakota Future 40 Elite Camp and Summer Slam tournament takes place at the Sanford Pentagon July 29-31. Each event will feature the top players and teams from around the local area, and all events are open for fans to attend.

July 29th will feature the South Dakota Future 40 Elite Camp in which the top 40 players from across South Dakota will play with and against each other with scouts on hand. Local Sioux Falls area participants include:

Kylee VanEgdom (SF Christian)

Brooklyn Bollweg (Harrisburg)

Emily Ekstrum (Lincoln)

Raegen Reilly (O'Gorman)

Leah Koltz (Roosevelt)

Tatum Koima (Roosevelt)

Lily Bartling (Washington)

Phekran Kong (Washington)

Samiya Jami (Washington)

Sydni Schetnan (Washington)

The South Dakota Future 40 Elite Camp is open to the public to attend from 1:00-8:30 PM on July 29th.

July 30 and 31 will feature the first Summer Slam tournament. 40 teams between South Dakota (20), Minnesota (7), Iowa (5), and Nebraska (1) will compete in a two-day tournament. All three defending state champions in South Dakota will participate in the event.

South Dakota

Aberdeen Central

Brandon Valley

Brookings

Chester Area

Harrisburg (Class AA Champions)

Huron

Madison

Miller

Mitchell

Northwestern (Class B Champions)

Rapid City Stevens

SF Christian (Class A Champions)

SF Lincoln

SF O'Gorman

SF Roosevelt

SF Washignton

Tea Area

Warner

Watertown

Yankton

Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $6 for kids (13 and under). A full schedule is available through Adrenaline Fundraising.

