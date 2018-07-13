Not only are there thousands of motorcycles flocking to Sioux Falls this weekend for Hot Harley Nights at J&L Harley Davidson there are thousands of basketball players just down the road. The Sanford Pentagon is hosting their annual Summer Slam.

Boy’s 12U-14U divisions and 15U-17U divisions will all wrap up on Sunday.

Teams from the Sanford Pentagon Basketball Academy and the Pentagon Schoolers will compete in the event.

And the caveat of Summer Slam for the high school division of this tournament is NCAA certified. Meaning NCAA Division I coaches are allowed to attend.

Summer Slam also serves as the championship tournament of the Sanford Pentagon Basketball League (SPBL).

By the time this event ends the Pentagon will have hosted nearly 600 summer basketball games in just 11 days.

Take extra care in attending both Hot Harley Nights and Summer Slam as traffic will be congested at the intersection of North Westport Avenue and West Benson Road.

