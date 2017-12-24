Sanford Pentagon Shines Again with Iowa and Colorado Game

The place was packed and the atmosphere as good as any college basketball venue you will find in the Big10 or the Pac12 as Iowa and Colorado played in Sioux Falls on Friday night.

The Hawkeyes would end up winning 80-73 over the Buffalos at the Sanford Pentagon.

This isn't the first time Colorado has played at the Pentagon, as they had previously faced off against Iowa State.

You have to commend Colorado head coach Tad Boyle on playing two non conference games at "neutral sites" against Iowa and Iowa State in essentially road environments but I think it speaks volumes to the level of hospitality and experience the Pentagon presents.

It was Iowa's first game on Heritage Court but the atmosphere made them feel right at home.

I have talked to a lot of Iowa fans since the game and everyone of them remarked about how the atmosphere was as good as any Iowa game they had ever been to.

Results Radio Jeff Thurn

Even my 91 year old Grandma, a lifelong Iowa fan, who was courtside with me was bringing the noise to help add to the great atmosphere on Friday night.

The reason for the overall experience being top notch at the Sanford Pentagon is a combination of a great venue, great staff, exuberant fans and fun basketball.

The Pentagon keeps delivering over and over and over again and with this latest home run, you know they will be working on scheduling more big time games sooner than later.