Sanford Pentagon Sets Attendance Record during NCAA D2 Championship Game
The Sanford Pentagon helped crown a national champion for the second year in a row and in fact this year, they crowned three national champions in a two week span.
The NAIA Championship was played at the Pentagon last week and this past weekend, the NCAA DII Men's and Women's Basketball Championships were played there as well.
On Friday night, Central Missouri took home the Women's title 66-52 over Ashland State.
On Saturday, Ferris State defeated Northern State to capture the DII Men's Championship 71-69.
Not only did Ferris State take home a National Championship, they did so in front a record crowd at the Sanford Pentagon of 3,538.
The Sanford Pentagon continues to be a premier venue in the area and a haven for great college basketball. I surely hope the city of Sioux Falls and the surrounding area realizes how great we have it.