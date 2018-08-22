Sanford Pentagon Selected as Best Championship Venue by NAIA

The NAIA has announced their latest Host Excellent Awards and the Sanford Pentagon has been chosen as the best championship venue.

The NAIA National Championship Host Excellent Awards honors the Sanford Pentagon as the Best Championship Venue. The honor is given to a championship host that provides a great venue for student-athletes and is continuing making improvements to better the experience for everyone.

This past March the Sanford Pentagon hosted the NAIA DII Men's Basketball Championships. 32 teams from all around the country came to Sioux Falls for the chance to win a championship. The entire tournament took place on Heritage Court with games stretching from morning to late evening. This was the first of a two-year deal between the Sanford Pentagon and NAIA, but the contract was quickly extended through the 2020 season after the success of the first tournament.

More information regarding the award and the other NAIA Host Excellent Awards can be found through the Sanford Pentagon .

