Still can't get enough basketball? Move off the couch and head to the Sanford Pentagon.

The NCAA Division II women’s and men’s Elite Eight basketball tournaments are being held in Sioux Falls this week.

March 19-24 at the Sanford Pentagon fans can be a part of the final unique 59-game stretch. And this is the first location to ever host both of these tournaments under one roof. In 2015, the California University Vulcans claimed the women's NCAA Division II title at the Pentagon, and in 2017, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats left the Pentagon with the DII men's trophy.

This year the defending national champions Ashland University earned the top seed. The Eagles will take on Montana State Billings at 7:00 PM tonight.

Ferris State has the top seed on the men’s side, while Central Region champ Northern State is seeded third. The Wolves won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference tournament title on the same floor where the national title game will be held. The men’s action starts Tuesday.

Single-session and all-session tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com and at the Sanford Pentagon box office.

Here are the pairings:

Women's Elite Eight Quarterfinals:

Monday, March 19

12:00 PM - No. 3 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 6 Central Missouri

2:30 p.m. - No. 2 Carson-Newman vs. No. 7 Union (Tenn.)

6 p.m. - No. 1 Ashland vs. No. 8 Montana State Billings

8:30 p.m. - No. 4 Stonehill vs. No. 5 Indiana (Pa.)

Wednesday, March 21

Semifinals - 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM

Friday, March 23

National Championship 7:00 PM

Men's Elite Eight Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 20

12:00 PM - No. 4 West Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Le Moyne

2:30 p.m. - No. 1 Ferris State vs. No. 8 Barry

6 p.m. - No. 2 Queens vs. No. 7 California Baptist

8:30 p.m. - No. 3 Northern State vs. No. 6 East Stroudsburg

Thursday, March 22

Semifinals 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM

Saturday, March 24

National Championship - 2:00 PM

