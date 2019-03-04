Sanford International Tickets for 2019 on Sale Friday

In its inaugural year we saw how hugely popular the PGA TOUR Champions became in Sioux Falls and how spectators welcomed the players with cheers from overflowing galleries. Think we can do it again? No problem!

Tickets to the 2019 Sanford International will go on sale at 8:00 AM on Friday, March 8 for the September 16-22 tournament at Minnehaha Country Club. Once again Sioux Falls will play host to the best players on the PGA TOUR Champions and make a tremendous philanthropic impact to local children’s charities.

Austad’s Golf is the exclusive ticket outlet for the Sanford International with tickets starting at just $10. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376.

Tickets will be available for purchase at additional ticket outlets in June.

And special pricing for kids:

Wednesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 19, children 0-15 years old are FREE

Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, children 0-1 year old are FREE. Children 2-15 years old are required to purchase a Sanford POWER Golf Academy Youth Ticket for admission ($5 per child, per day).