Sanford International Leaderboard

The Sanford International has ascended on the city of Sioux Falls and it has been a great week so far despite having to deal with some rain.

The golfers have been raving about the hospitality of Sanford and the community here in the 605.

This is the inaugural Sanford International but with a five year deal in place, the memories are going to keep on growing for years to come.

The Minnehaha Country Club is playing host to the event and the folks out there have done a tremendous job of creating a one of a kind event in Sioux Falls.

The course has been playing somewhat shorter than other courses on the Champions Tour, but that has set up the golfers for some low scores which makes the viewing for the fans that much better.

