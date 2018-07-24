Sanford International Field Grows to 13

With a $1.8 million purse the Sanford International golf tournament is now up to 13 PGA TOUR Champions.

Most recently Darren Clarke, Lee Janzen and Todd Hamilton have signed for the inaugural event.

Clarke is in his rookie season on the PGA TOUR Champions. The Northern, Ireland, native is a three-time winner on the PGA TOUR. Clarke has an additional 15 international victories and is a six-time Ryder Cup team member.

Hamilton, a resident of Westlake, Texas, earned his major title at the 2004 Open Championship. That year, he also won the Honda Classic.

Austin, Minnesota native Lee Janzen is a two-time U.S. Open winner who has eight career PGA TOUR victories.

The Sanford International will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 17-23. Tickets are now on sale .

A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its inaugural year, the Sanford International will focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls.

