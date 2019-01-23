Sanford Health to Host World Scientific Congress of Golf

What an honor for Sioux Falls. Golf Science has selected Sanford Health to host the tenth World Scientific Congress of Golf 2021.

The conference is scheduled for September of 2021. Presentations, workshops and keynote addresses centered on golf science and research will take place throughout the Sanford Health campus including Great Shots and the Sanford Sports Science Institute Golf Research Lab in the Sanford POWER Golf Academy at Great Shots.

Locally leaders from Sanford Health and the Sanford Sports Science Institute will present at the conference and share their state-of-the art lab and teaching facilities with presenters from around the world.

“Golf Science has done an incredible job of bringing the top minds in golf science and education together with golf professionals and enthusiasts to translate the latest research and technology to practice, and it is an honor to host this prestigious conference,” said Lisa MacFadden, Ph.D., director of the Sanford Sports Science Institute.

The World Scientific Congress of Golf was founded in Scotland in 1990 to bring together researchers, professionals, and interested golfers in the areas of the golfer, the golf course, and equipment and technology.

Previous conferences have been in St Andrews, Scotland; Phoenix, Arizona; the Gold Coast in Australia and most recently in Abbotsford, Canada.