Sanford Health Finds a New Partner with Good Samaritan

Another partnership for Sanford Health will be seen locally as the organization has reached an agreement with the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society.

Discussions began in November of 2017 for the two organizations in health care and senior care to team up and work together.

The two care organizations have improved senior services in North Dakota by creating Miller Pointe a new 120-bed rehabilitation and skilled care center in southeast Mandan.

According to the Argus Leader, the agreement will be presented to the boards of both Sanford and Good Samaritan later this month. If the boards agree synergy teams will be created to work on integrating the two organizations.

