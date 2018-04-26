Sanford Health Experts Attending Vatican Conference

Sanford Health physicians and leaders will be among the international experts presenting at the Fourth International Vatican Conference in Rome this week.

The conference brings together leaders in health care, science and research from around the world as part of the Cura Foundation conference.

This is the second time Sanford Health has presented at the invite-only event. Robin Smith, M.D., president of the foundation, also serves on the Sanford International Board.

“We’re thrilled to bring together the world’s best scientists, doctors, ethicists and leaders of faith, business, government and philanthropy to this extraordinary global event at The Vatican.” ~ Robin Smith, M.D.

Among the six Sanford representatives presenting will be Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health.

Others representing the Sanford Health group include:

Steve Herrmann, Ph.D., director of program development for Profile by Sanford and assistant scientist with Sanford Research, on genetic testing and wellness

David Pearce, Ph.D., executive vice president of Sanford Research, on genetic testing, wellness and how public-private partnerships can speed discovery

Jill Weimer, Ph.D., senior director of therapeutic development and associate scientist at Sanford Research, on advancements in treating rare disease

Jason Hurd, M.D., and Mark Lundeen, M.D., both of Sanford Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, on regenerative medicine and stem-cell research

Micah Aberson, chief global brand officer at Sanford Health, on The Sanford Lorraine Cross Award

