Sanford Health Breaks Ground on New Sioux Falls Clinic

KSFY TV via SiouxFalls.Business (with permission)

Sanford Health is planning a new clinic here in Sioux Falls that when completed will have a dual purpose.

KSFY TV is reporting word broke Monday, (January 7) that Sanford Health just finished breaking ground on their latest clinic. The new facility will also double as the headquarters for the NCAA Division I college sports Summit League.

According to KSFY, when finished the new 8,000-square-foot clinic located at the Sanford Sports Complex will be the home to an acute care and orthopedic clinic with on site laboratory and imaging services. Not only will the new Sanford facility care for patients from around the Sioux Empire, it will also help to provide for the medical needs of athletes using the complex.

Sanford Health is currently the largest rural, not-for-profit health care system in the nation.

Source: KSFY TV

