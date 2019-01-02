Sanford Health and Good Samaritan Society Officially Merged

In 2018 two of the largest employers in South Dakota came together in a merger announcement. This week it is official.

KSFY TV is reporting that two major South Dakota-based companies the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health completed the merger on Wednesday morning.

According to KSFY Sanford Health began exploring an affiliation in late 2017. The Society’s membership overwhelmingly voted in favor of the affiliation in June 2018, which cleared regulatory review prior to closing.

The combined operation has 45 hospitals, nearly 300 clinics and more than 200 senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries, employing nearly 50,000 people.

“We know that bringing these two organizations under one umbrella has many benefits for those we serve,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford Health president and CEO, in a press release. “Being on the forefront of the changing health care landscape made this historic opportunity a reality.”

David Horazdovsky remains CEO of The Society and has joined Sanford’s corporate leadership team. Randy Bury has transitioned to president of the Society from his previous role as Sanford’s chief administration officer.