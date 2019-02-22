Sanford Family Health Fair, Fun Activities Galore This Weekend!

If you could use some peace and quiet in your home on Saturday night, then the thing to do tomorrow is, take everyone to the Sanford Family Fair in the Empire Mall. It's going on for 4 solid hours, Saturday, February 23, from 10 AM to 2 PM. Just come to the main entrance for all the activities.

Come early Mom and Dad, the first 200 health fair participants get a free cup of Caribou coffee! The list of activities is wondrous and filled with fun stuff, and not just for the kids, either. But to stay with the theme of wearing out the kids, check out some of the great stuff for them to see and do.

Bouncy houses from the Sanford Pentagon for them to burn off energy in.

The Washington Pavilion will have a bunch of kid-friendly activities for them to participate in.

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons is bringing on the music & dancing.

Neighborhood Dental will introduce Mac the Molar to kids and they can interact with Mac, plus get some free giveaways while learning the importance of good dental health.

Sanford Fit Kids will get kids moving with their spin wheel.

Princesses will be stopping by for visits and taking pictures with fans.

Free balloon animals and face painting.

No worries parents and grandparents, there is plenty at this event targeted specifically at you.

American Heart Association - See & learn hands-only CPR

Sephora - Get a 5-minute makeover from their makeup experts

Sanford Heart & Vascular is offering vascular screenings for only $25

Sioux Falls Fire & Rescue will be talking about fire safety for your home

Sanford Poison Center is giving you more information on prevention

And fun activities for all include:

The Sanford Promise Team will get you involved in hands-on science activities, test your brain with trivia and educate you about blood donation

Stensland Family Farms will show you just what "farm-to-table" really means.

Sanford Women's is offering free test drives of their da Vinci robot

Therapy dogs will be meeting everyone and showing what they do best- -love people.

Whew, I'm tired after listing all that stuff and that isn't all! See all the activities and get more info at Sanford Health online and on Facebook .

Source: Sanford Health