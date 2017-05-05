Sanaa’s is South Dakota’s Best Vegetarian Restaurant

South Dakota's best vegetarian restaurant wasn't always 100 percent on board with the food craze.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet , at the 8th & Railroad Center in Sioux Falls, began with a few vegetarian-friendly items on its menu, but has since flipped the menu, which now sees vegetarian options outnumber the beef and chicken options by about 2-to-1.

That focus was enough to convince the folks at Mental Floss to award Sanaa's the South Dakota spot on the list of 'Best Vegetarian Restaurant in All 50 States' .

The restaurant is the creation of Sanaa Abourezk, a gourmet chef who has attended cooking schools in Italy and France, and worked for the State of South Dakota as a nutrition advisor. She has also published three cookbooks.

One of the features on Sanaa's menu is Fatayer, which is a sort of Mediterranean calzone, made from pita bread dough, and filled with various stuffings like feta cheese, mint, tomato, olives, spinach, walnuts, and eggplant.

If you want to try Sanaa's, go for lunch. The restaurant closes at 3:00 PM Monday through Thursday, and stops serving lunch at 4:00 PM on Friday. They do offer a dinner buffet Friday nights from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Just last month (April 2017), Sanaa's was named the highest ranked buffet in South Dakota by Foursquare.

They also have a Saturday brunch from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.