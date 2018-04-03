Sam’s Club Selling 9 Pound Tub of Cookies and Cream Frosting

If you wound like to order it, you're going to have to do it in person because the frosting has to be kept refrigerated. The product is from Rich's Food Service . They offer other flavors including Birthday Cake, Double Rich Chocolate,Cream Cheese and many more.

There is enough frosting to cover over 200 cupcakes or you could grab a big wooden spoon and get to work!

According to ValdostaToday , If you decide to chow down on it yourself, you'll consume 16,380 calories, 936 grams of fat, 1,521 grams of sugar and hey, 117 grams of protein.

