Harrisburg native and volleyball standout Sami Slaughter will be leaving the Huskers and continuing her college career at the University of South Dakota.

Slaughter returns to her home state following a career at Nebraska in which she appeared in 10 games this past season. She finished her sophomore campaign with 25 kills and 11 digs for the Huskers. Her freshman season saw six appearances and five kills in 2017.

After a couple of seasons with the Huskers, Slaughter has opted to spend her final two seasons with USD. The Coyotes are coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018. This is a huge move for USD and another piece that joins a strong, core roster.

Slaughter was named South Dakota Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year in 2016 and was a three-time all-state selection. She led the Harrisburg Tigers to a volleyball championship during her senior season.

She will be able to join the Coyote volleyball team after enrolling into the school this spring.