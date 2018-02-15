Salmonella Warning in South Dakota from Fareway Foods Product

In a statement from the United State Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), they've issue the alert due to Salmonella being detected and reported in the Fareway Chicken Salad, with a Fareway store deli label. Illnesses have been reported in Iowa so far.

The FSIS says to throw away or return the product to the store. They also describe how salmonella could make you sick: "Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness."