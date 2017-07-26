RV Care-A-Vanners to Help Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity

The RV Care-A-Vanners program is a volunteer enterprise created by Habitat for Humanity International, which invites anyone who travels by recreational vehicle to become part of the Habitat for Humanity family.

Habitat for Humanity builds homes in partnership with volunteers and families who are willing to work hard to make their dreams of home ownership come true. Since 1989, Habitat Sioux Falls has built or rehabbed 148 homes.

The Habitat Brush With Kindness program has provided 132 homes with critical repairs, restoring the homes to a more comfortable and safer condition. And the Habitat of Sioux Falls ReStore not only keeps tons (literally, 375 tons!) of recyclable material out of the landfill, but their efforts allow the Sioux Falls Habitat for Humanity affiliate to build more homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls is honored that four RVing Care-A-Vanner families from around the country, have chosen to stop in our city and help with two Habitat build projects from July 31 to August 11.

Most Care-A-Vanners were already Habitat for Humanity volunteers in their communities while they were working, and now as traveling retirees, they continue their tradition of helping families achieve an affordable home.

They come into communities after disasters to help them rebuild. And they also will speak to civic and church groups about the importance of affordable housing and the detrimental results of living in substandard circumstances.

