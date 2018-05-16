Rush Hour Crash in Sioux Falls Damages Highway Patrol Cruiser

A quick reaction was not enough to avoid a crash on Interstate 229 on Tuesday afternoon during one of the peak travel times in Sioux Falls.

Sargent Aaron Benson of the Sioux Falls Police Department says it happened at 5:07 PM west of the 229 interchange with Western Avenue in the northbound lane.

“A patrol car with two officers were stopped on the left side of the road assisting a vehicle that had ran out of fuel. One of the officers was out of the vehicle at the time and the other was in the passenger seat of the patrol car. A vehicle on 229 had approached the area. One officer heard skidding tires of the vehicle which was pulling a trailer collided with the patrol car.”

Sargent Benson says the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was part of a chain reaction.

“The driver of that vehicle said that he began to slow because the vehicle was slowing in front of him. He took an evasive maneuver to try to get away from the vehicle that was in front of him. He swerved to the left and during the swerve, the trailer swung wide and hit the passenger side of the patrol car.”

It certainly could have been a lot worse. No one was injured, but the patrol car and the trailer had to be towed from the scene.

The driver was cited for careless driving.

