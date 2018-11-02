National Runaway and Youth Homeless Month [VIDEO]

Becky with VOA talks about the reality of youth homelessness in our community and how we can help.

There seems to be some important conversations we skip having in our culture.

With all the opportunities to have our voices heard on social media, I often wonder why things like youth homelessness isn't a topic we talk much about.

November is National National Runaway and Homeless Youth Month .

Thankfully there are organizations like VOA who make sure these kids are taken care of.

Every kid deserves a life where they feel safe, protected, and accepted.

I cant even begin to imagine what it must feel like for these kids to have to worry about not having food or shelter.

In order to tackle the reality of any situation we have to start with awareness and take an honest look at where we are at.

In the above video Becky with VOA talks about the numbers and circumstances of these kids right here in our community.

Once we create some awareness it's time to tackle some action and if you would like to be part of this project or other VOA programs check out their website.