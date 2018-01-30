Ruff Times: Your Dog Can catch This Flu, Too.

To say this has been a terrible year for the flu would be an understatement. Last week, nearly 60% of Americans did not get the flu shot. This week, doctors offices are overflowing and some places are running low on Tamiflu.

Humans are getting hit hard - but what about your dogs? Vets say the dog flu is real, and widespread as well.

According to UPI , canines can catch two different strains of the virus: H3N8, and H3N2, and unfortunately almost all dogs who get exposed to either strain will become infected.

Though most cases will be mild, it's important to contact your vet to get a diagnosis if you notice your dog is coughing, has a runny nose, is lethargic, has a fever, and/or reduced appetite.

