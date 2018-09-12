Rudy M. Navarrete’s Now Open

I am from Sioux City, so the name Navarrete is super familiar to me. Navarrete's in Sioux City is a Tex-Mex staple. It's been around since 1970! If you wanted a heaping plate full of goodness for a decent price, you knew Navarrete's would do the trick.

Now, Rudy M. Navarrete is continuing his family's legacy of great food by opening Rudy M. Navarrete's Tex-Mexican Restaurant in Sioux Falls.

It is located in the old Starz building at 57th and Western. The restaurant is open 11 AM until 9 PM every day.

The menu will include burritos, tacos, nachos, and more. There will also be an all-you-can-eat taco bar for lunch. Challenge accepted.

One thing on the menu that is special are the entomatadas. It is a Navarrete family signature dish consisting of corn or flour tortillas filled with a choice of meat and cheese and topped with tomato sauce, onions and more cheese.

My personal favorite on the menu is the burrito with chili gravy! It's so good, you guys!

I'm so glad I don't have to drive back to Sioux City to indulge!

Rudy M. Navarrete