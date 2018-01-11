Rudest Car Owners by Model. You Driving One of These?

The Sun newspaper put together a list of the rudest car owners based on model. You'll notice there are no pick-up trucks on the list.

I am guessing the results would have been much different had they asked folks in South Dakota?

The survey was conducted by British TV channel Dave. Here are the top 5 models on the list:

BMW M3 Range Rover Audi TT Mercedes-Benz C-class Ford Transit Van

You can check out the full list on the newspaper's website . What model of car do you think the rudest people drive?

