Rudest Car Owners by Model. You Driving One of These?
The Sun newspaper put together a list of the rudest car owners based on model. You'll notice there are no pick-up trucks on the list.
I am guessing the results would have been much different had they asked folks in South Dakota?
The survey was conducted by British TV channel Dave. Here are the top 5 models on the list:
- BMW M3
- Range Rover
- Audi TT
- Mercedes-Benz C-class
- Ford Transit Van
You can check out the full list on the newspaper's website. What model of car do you think the rudest people drive?
