Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore made headlines last year when he ran for Senate. Then he made additional headlines when numerous women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct; several of the women who did so claimed the alleged behavior happened when they were still teenagers. There were other headlines as well. Ultimately, Moore lost the election to Democrat Doug Jones.

That had to have been Moore’s worst day in a while, but yesterday was surely a close second. That is when Moore appeared on Sacha Baron Cohen’s new series Who Is America? as a guest of Israeli “anti-terror expert” Erran Morad. Before the episode even aired, Moore released a statement threatening to sue Showtime if it broadcast this “defamatory attack” on his character. Cohen, Moore said, used “trickery, deception, and dishonesty,” and “Alabama does not respect cowards who exhibit such traits! It’s been a long time since I fought for my country in Vietnam. I’m ready to defend her again!”

Now the clip has aired, and while I get why Moore was angry, I’m not sure he has much of a legal case. (Admittedly, he is a former judge, and I am not. But I have watched a lot of Caught in Providence . ) Morad introduces Moore to a piece of new Israeli “technology,” which can supposedly detect pedophiles. But the wand keeps “malfunctioning” whenever Cohen waves it near Moore. “Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?” Cohen quips in character.

Eventually Moore walks out of the interview, noting that maybe Israeli technology “has not developed properly.” That’s debatable, but given that Cohen literally says over and over in the segment “I am not accusing you of being a pedophile,” it would probably be hard to prove in court that he said the opposite.

Who Is America? airs Sunday nights on Showtime. Who will be the next unwitting guest star to appear?