Rowdy Hogs Smokin’ BBQ Closing Its Doors at the End of the Month

One of Sioux Falls popular BBQ joints is set to close its doors. Rowdy Hogs Smokin' BBQ , which is located on Marion Road just south of the 12th Street, will be shutting down operations at the end of the month.

According to Argusleader , the reason why they are closing is due to changes in the owners’ personal lives and coincides with the end of the restaurant's five-year lease. The story goes on to say that the family puts in around 60 hours a week and it has taken its toll. The restaurant has been serving up award-winning BBQ ribs, chicken, beef brisket, and pulled pork since 2009.

The last day Rowdy Hog's will be open is September 29, 2018. So if you really enjoy their BBQ, you better plan on making it a trip over there. It's sad to see another business closing its doors. Thank you Rowdy Hogs, for some of the most delicious BBQ in the Sioux Empire!

Source: Argus Leader