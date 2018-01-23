Round Two for Skyforce’s Drew II in Philadelphia on Ten-Day Deal

The Process now has a new piece as Skyforce guard Larry Drew II signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. It will be the second time the Sixers have taken a flier on one of the best to play in Sioux Falls.

Maybe it was a coincidence that Drew II was summoned after Philly committed ten turnovers in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies 105-101. However, LD and the Sixers are more than acquaintances.

January 16, 2015 was a similar day as the same arrangement was reached, touching off a 20-day stretch where Drew played in 12 games with one start. You may recall that was during a time when the stakes were a little lower as Philadelphia was not a playoff contender.

Another string of familiarity stems from a Summer League stint for Drew II in 2017 with the Sixers. During one particular contest it was Drew II’s late dagger that sealed a Summer League victory.

Sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference playoff chase is a whole different vibe and there will be a lot of games for Drew II to enter the fray. It starts with a home contest with Chicago on Wednesday, then four more road games by the end of the month. By then there will be a decision to make on whether another 10-days is warranted.

So far this season, his fifth with the ‘Force, Drew II has averaged 11.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The points and rebounds reflect career highs for the former UCLA Bruin. Drew II is also among career leaders in Skyforce history with 1,331 points, 945 assists, 171 made three point shots at an outstanding .413 clip.