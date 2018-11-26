Rosters Set for South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match at Sanford Pentagon

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

The high school volleyball season came to a close a couple of weeks ago, but the rosters for the annual all-star match at the Sanford Pentagon have been announced.

This year's field includes a total of 25 senior players split between all three classes. Nine were selected from Class AA, seven from Class A, and nine from Class B will make up the field. Mitchell coach Deb Thill will lead the South team, while Jill Kratovil from Madison will coach the North team.

The South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match will be held at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 PM. Admission is only $5 for adults and free for students. The match will take place on Heritage Court.

South All-Stars

  • Head Coach: Deb Thill, Mitchell
  • Assistant Coach: Amy Tyler, Wagner
  • AA: Chelsea Brewster, Mitchell
  • AA: Brooklyn Bollweg, Harrisburg
  • AA: Leah Koltz, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
  • AA: Mandy Schmidt, Mitchell
  • A: Kylie Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian
  • A: Faith Tyler, Wagner
  • A: Karly Marx, Elk Point/Jefferson
  • A: McKenna Kranz, McCook Central/Montrose
  • A: Grace Leberman, Parker
  • B: Hanna Reiff, Chester
  • B: Karly Gustafson, Ethan
  • B: Noelle Hofer, Canistota

North All-Stars

  • Head Coach: Jill Kratovil, Madison
  • Assistant Coach: Anita Boeck, Arlington
  • AA: Phebie Rossi, Rapid City Stevens
  • AA: Marlee Schneider, Rapid City Stevens
  • AA: Mariah Gloe, Watertown
  • AA: Hollee Niehus, Huron
  • AA: Michaela Jewett, Brookings
  • A: Elise Brooks, Miller
  • A: Maddie Gerry, Madison
  • B: Laura Ochsner, Warner
  • B: Caitlyn Fischbach, Northwestern
  • B: Riley Grandpre, Northwestern
  • B: Abigail Grabowska, Ipswich
  • B: Cylver Lurz, Philip
  • B: Jeryn Christensen, Arlington

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Source: Rosters Set for South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match at Sanford Pentagon
Filed Under: High School Sports
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top