Rosters Set for South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match at Sanford Pentagon
The high school volleyball season came to a close a couple of weeks ago, but the rosters for the annual all-star match at the Sanford Pentagon have been announced.
This year's field includes a total of 25 senior players split between all three classes. Nine were selected from Class AA, seven from Class A, and nine from Class B will make up the field. Mitchell coach Deb Thill will lead the South team, while Jill Kratovil from Madison will coach the North team.
The South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match will be held at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 PM. Admission is only $5 for adults and free for students. The match will take place on Heritage Court.
South All-Stars
- Head Coach: Deb Thill, Mitchell
- Assistant Coach: Amy Tyler, Wagner
- AA: Chelsea Brewster, Mitchell
- AA: Brooklyn Bollweg, Harrisburg
- AA: Leah Koltz, Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- AA: Mandy Schmidt, Mitchell
- A: Kylie Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian
- A: Faith Tyler, Wagner
- A: Karly Marx, Elk Point/Jefferson
- A: McKenna Kranz, McCook Central/Montrose
- A: Grace Leberman, Parker
- B: Hanna Reiff, Chester
- B: Karly Gustafson, Ethan
- B: Noelle Hofer, Canistota
North All-Stars
- Head Coach: Jill Kratovil, Madison
- Assistant Coach: Anita Boeck, Arlington
- AA: Phebie Rossi, Rapid City Stevens
- AA: Marlee Schneider, Rapid City Stevens
- AA: Mariah Gloe, Watertown
- AA: Hollee Niehus, Huron
- AA: Michaela Jewett, Brookings
- A: Elise Brooks, Miller
- A: Maddie Gerry, Madison
- B: Laura Ochsner, Warner
- B: Caitlyn Fischbach, Northwestern
- B: Riley Grandpre, Northwestern
- B: Abigail Grabowska, Ipswich
- B: Cylver Lurz, Philip
- B: Jeryn Christensen, Arlington