The high school volleyball season came to a close a couple of weeks ago, but the rosters for the annual all-star match at the Sanford Pentagon have been announced.

This year's field includes a total of 25 senior players split between all three classes. Nine were selected from Class AA, seven from Class A, and nine from Class B will make up the field. Mitchell coach Deb Thill will lead the South team, while Jill Kratovil from Madison will coach the North team.

The South Dakota All-Star Volleyball Match will be held at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday, December 2 at 2:00 PM. Admission is only $5 for adults and free for students. The match will take place on Heritage Court.

South All-Stars

Head Coach: Deb Thill, Mitchell

Assistant Coach: Amy Tyler, Wagner

AA: Chelsea Brewster, Mitchell

AA: Brooklyn Bollweg, Harrisburg

AA: Leah Koltz, Sioux Falls Roosevelt

AA: Mandy Schmidt, Mitchell

A: Kylie Van Egdom, Sioux Falls Christian

A: Faith Tyler, Wagner

A: Karly Marx, Elk Point/Jefferson

A: McKenna Kranz, McCook Central/Montrose

A: Grace Leberman, Parker

B: Hanna Reiff, Chester

B: Karly Gustafson, Ethan

B: Noelle Hofer, Canistota

North All-Stars

Head Coach: Jill Kratovil, Madison

Assistant Coach: Anita Boeck, Arlington

AA: Phebie Rossi, Rapid City Stevens

AA: Marlee Schneider, Rapid City Stevens

AA: Mariah Gloe, Watertown

AA: Hollee Niehus, Huron

AA: Michaela Jewett, Brookings

A: Elise Brooks, Miller

A: Maddie Gerry, Madison

B: Laura Ochsner, Warner

B: Caitlyn Fischbach, Northwestern

B: Riley Grandpre, Northwestern

B: Abigail Grabowska, Ipswich

B: Cylver Lurz, Philip

B: Jeryn Christensen, Arlington