Ross Dress for Less Coming to Sioux Falls

Don Arnold / Getty Images

Ross Dress for Less is set to open October 7 at Lake Lorraine near 26th Street and South Marion Road in Sioux Falls, the second store located in South Dakota.

The opening is part of the retailer's 2017 proposed expansion program of over 70 new locations nationally during the year.

According to their website, Ross discount stores are predicting layering and embroidery on clothing as the trend for fall.  When you walk in their doors, you'll find clothing for Women, Men and Children, along with shoes, home decor and pet items.

Here's a sneak peak of the store including prices, through the eyes of a shopper at another location.

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Business, Lake Lorraine, Ross Dress for Less, Shopping, Sioux Falls
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO, Top Stories
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top