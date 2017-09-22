Ross Dress for Less Coming to Sioux Falls

Ross Dress for Less is set to open October 7 at Lake Lorraine near 26 th Street and South Marion Road in Sioux Falls, the second store located in South Dakota.

The opening is part of the retailer's 2017 proposed expansion program of over 70 new locations nationally during the year.

According to their website, Ross discount stores are predicting layering and embroidery on clothing as the trend for fall. When you walk in their doors, you'll find clothing for Women, Men and Children, along with shoes, home decor and pet items.

Here's a sneak peak of the store including prices, through the eyes of a shopper at another location.

