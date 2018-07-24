The cast of Roseanne will return to televisions this fall — without Roseanne Barr — in The Conners . The spinoff, which features the remaining members of the iconic sitcom family, will officially premiere on Tuesday, October 16 — almost a month after ABC debuts its other fall programming. In addition to The Conners , the network has set fall premiere dates for several other new and returning shows, including The Good Doctor and Grey’s Anatomy .

Per Variety , ABC will kick off its fall programming on September 24 with the Season 27 (dude, for real) premiere of Dancing With the Stars , followed by the Season 2 premiere of The Good Doctor . That week also brings the return of Modern Family , The Goldbergs , How to Get Away With Murder , and the series premiere of A Million Little Things .

But the network’s most notable fall debut won’t arrive until October 16, when Roseanne spinoff The Conners premieres the first of its 10 episodes. The delayed debut is due to a late start for the show’s writers room, which was hastily assembled following the cancellation of Roseanne . Although the revival of the hit sitcom had proven successful enough to merit a second season order, the show’s creator and titular star came under fire for racist comments on Twitter . ABC subsequently canceled the series and fired Roseanne Barr, who cut a deal with the network that would remove her financial stake in the spinoff and allow for her fellow cast members to continue working.

The Conners centers on Sara Gilbert’s Darlene, as well as the rest of the eponymous TV family: John Goodman , Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf are also returning for the spinoff, which was given a 10-episode order (three episodes less than the order for Roseanne ). It’s unclear how the series will address Barr’s absence, though many have speculated that her character may very well be killed off.

Here’s the full list of ABC’s 2018 fall premieres: