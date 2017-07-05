Roosevelt’s Joel Sage Named ABCA High School Coach of the Year

Add another honor to the 2017 Roosevelt High School baseball team. Head coach Joel Sage has been named High School Division II National Coach of the Year.

Sage helped guide the Riders to a perfect 33-0 record and a state championship this season. He has been a part of the Roosevelt baseball staff since 2004, and fully took the head coach position starting in 2007.

He is one of three high school coaches being honored as a 2017 ABCA/Diamond National Coaches of the Year awards. Each coach will be honored at banquet on January 5, 2018 in Indianapolis.