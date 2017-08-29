Roosevelt Basketball Seeking Shoe Donations to Help Those in Need in Houston

Roosevelt High School courtesy Megan Daly-Google Maps

The Roosevelt Rough Riders are reaching out to the Sioux Empire to gather donations for those in Houston that need assistance.

Hurricane Harvey has dumped well over 40 inches of rain on the Houston area. Many people are in need of help, and the Roosevelt basketball team is doing what they can to assist.

All sizes of shoes are being accepted and can be dropped off at Roosevelt High School. Plus, Metro Cab in Sioux Falls has offered assistance in getting your donation to the school.

The collection will continue until September 8.

