Roommates Tackle Robber, Keep in Basement till Police Arrive

A man who broke into the back door of a residence in Sioux Falls was tackled by two roommates in the home, who kept the suspect in the basement until Sioux Falls police arrived.

According to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department, the back door was used to gain entry into the home in the 700 block of North Sherman Avenue early Sunday morning. (February 3) The roommates indicated the door was locked.

A quiet Sunday morning changed at the home at 7:00 AM when one of the residents of the home heard an odd noise of the back door being accessed. Immediately a struggle was underway between the intruder and the resident, causing a pet dog to bark, which woke up the other roommate. Together the two overcame the suspect, who was then kept in the basement until police could arrive.

Cyril Joseph Castaway, 31, a known Sioux Falls transient was charged with burglary, simple assault, and intentional damage to property.