Ron and Becky Treiber of Beresford Named Volunteers of the Month

The Helpline Center along with MetaBank congratulate Ron and Becky Treiber of Beresford on being named the February 2018 Helpline Center's Volunteers of the Month. Ron and Becky volunteer at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Becky has been volunteering since September 2014, and Ron then decided to join her as a volunteer in December 2015. Since then the two have been making the one hour drive from their home in Beresford approximately once a week on Thursday afternoons.

Helen Block, Volunteer Coordinator at Avera At Home Hospice and the Dougherty Hospice House said Ron and Becky are what volunteering is all about. "They have hearts of gold and want to share what they can with those going through a difficult time. If you had a loved one on hospice services, there would be nothing more comforting than to have Becky's tender bedside care and Ron's warm friendship and support. We are so honored to have Ron and Becky on our volunteer team at Avera@Home.”

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Ron and Becky with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. They will also be honored at this year's Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018.

