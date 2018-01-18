Romantic Valentine’s Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery

If you're looking to send your relationship to new heights, Strawbale Winery is offering twilight flights, taking off from the winery near Renner and flying over the beautiful sights of Sioux Falls, including Falls Park.

Two years ago I had the opportunity to go on the Twilight Flight, thanks do Don and Susie South at Strawbale Winery. The city I love was seen from a whole new perspective. Not only was it fun to follow the landmarks to keep track of where we were, flying directly over the Cathedral was breathtaking, and soaring above Falls Park was magical.

Twilight Flights at the Strawbale Winery begin with hors d'oeuvres and wine. The cost is $235.00 for two passengers , and $270.00 for three passengers. Reservations by credit card are being secured now for flights fFebruary 9th and 10th.

See Also: