Alfonso Cuarón has taken us to space, into a dystopian future, and on a road trip through Mexico. But since winning the Best Director Oscar for Gravity , the director has been working on what’s being billed as his “most personal project to date.”

The first teaser for Cuarón’s Netflix film Roma dropped today, a Spanish-language drama shot in black-and-white that’s inspired by the women who shaped the filmmaker’s youth. A story of a middle-class Mexican family in the 1970s, the teaser is a gorgeous dive into the titular Mexico City district, with languid shots of a woman mopping a floor, children running through a muddy forrest, families embracing and driving through crowded streets. Here’s the official synopsis:

ROMA chronicles a turbulent year in the lives of a middle-class family in 1970s Mexico City. Cuarón, inspired by the women from his childhood, delivers an artful ode to the matriarchy that shaped his world. A vivid portrayal of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil, ROMA follows a young domestic worker Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio) from Mixteco heritage descent and her co-worker Adela (Nancy García), also Mixteca, who work for a small family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma. Mother of four, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), copes with the extended absence of her husband, Cleo faces her own devastating news that threatens to distract her from caring for Sofia’s children, whom she loves as her own. While trying to construct a new sense of love and solidarity in a context of a social hierarchy where class and race are perversely intertwined, Cleo and Sofia quietly wrestle with changes infiltrating the family home in a country facing confrontation between a government-backed militia and student demonstrators.

Roma , which was originally set to debut at Cannes earlier this year but skipped the fest because of that whole Netflix debacle , will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month before stopping by Toronto and New York festivals. Stay tuned for our review then. Roma arrives on Netflix and will get a limited theatrical release this December.