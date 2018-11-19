One person has died, four others were seriously injured Saturday morning on Interstate 90 as a result of icy road conditions.

KDLT TV is reporting that a 38-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 90 near Humboldt early Saturday morning, (November 17). According to the report, her 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it encountered an icy patch as the vehicle passed over a bridge.

KDLT reports the SUV ran off the highway, collided with a guardrail and rolled several times.

Four of the five occupants inside the vehicle were ejected from the vehicle. Only one passenger, a 15-year-old female was not thrown from the SUV. According to KDLT , all five passengers were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Authorities told KDLT that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 14-year-old male passenger sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. The remaining three passengers, all received non-life threatening injuries. All of the survivors were taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in the process of investigating Saturday's accident according to KDLT TV .

Source: KDLT TV