Young Lady on Roller Coaster Has Freakout to End All Freakouts

This has to be one of the funniest sounds of summer.

A young lady decided to record herself while riding a roller coaster at Ohio's Cedar Point amusement park. She's cool as a cucumber when the clip starts, dropping how it's going to be "lit" and telling her grandmother that she hopes she enjoys the video. So, while she knows the coaster is going to provide an adrenaline rush, she is rarin' to go.

What happens from there, though, is a dropping of her guard steeper than any coaster could ever hope to plunge. Around the 1:10 mark, the roller coaster takes a enormous dip and the woman's sense of calm completely disappears. She begins screaming something fierce and even does the Jewish prayer for wine for reasons we can't understand before unleashing a torrent of dirty words and calling for her mommy.