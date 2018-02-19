Rock The Shrine Fundraiser at the El Riad Shrine Features Karaoke, Pop Rocks (No, Not the Candy)

Rock the Shrine is becoming kind of a big deal. It started back in 2016, a local karaoke contest and then a full concert from cover band, Pop Rocks. It went so well, the Chanters just keep doing it!

This year's event is on February 24th at the El Riad Shrine. Starting at 7 PM, a karaoke battle will commence. On the line are Fender guitars! So if you think you've got the vocal chops to reign supreme, get yourself signed up for the karaoke battle! The judges will whittle the field down to a few finalists who will perform a second time during the intermission of Pop Rocks. Pop Rocks will take the stage at 9 PM.

Pop Rocks is a cover band, but not just any cover band! They do all the best Top 40 hits and they really get into it. If they do a Lady Gaga song, then the performer is transformed into Lady Gaga. It's an experience.

All of this is a fundraiser for the El Riad Shrine Chanters. Tickets are going fast and you don't want to miss it! For more information about the event and to buy tickets, you can check out rocktheshrine.com

