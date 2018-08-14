Rock the Pink for a Poker Run This Sunday

Rev up the bikes for the Ride Pink Poker Run, Sunday, August 19 in Sioux Falls.

How Long is This Year's Ride? The ride this year is 100 miles and is open to all types of motorcycles and vehicles.

When J&L Harley-Davidson teams up with the Avera Foundation and the Avera Cancer Institute, good things happen. Like last year when the ride raised over $7,500!

How Do I Get Started? Go to J & L Harley-Davidson on 60th St. North and tell them you want to be in the Ride Pink Poker Run. Pre-registration is only $20. The day of the event is a $25 entry fee. You'll receive a poker hand, and some really cool swag, and a free lunch! Or...you can pre-register right here.

What can I win? Along with knowing you just made a great showing for pink power and cancer awareness and research with the Avera Foundation, a $500 cash prize will be awarded to first place, $75 J&L Harley-Davidson gift card and a $50 McNally’s Irish Pub gift card to second place, and a $25 J&L gift card along with a $25 McNally’s Irish Pub Gift card to third place.

What the Weather Going to Be Like? Who do I look like...Phil Schreck? I'm not a meteorologist but the forecast says partly sunny and 81. That's about perfect so let's ride.

Each registered participant will also have the chance to win door prizes donated

by J&L Harley-Davidson and McNally’s Irish Pub!

