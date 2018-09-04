Every website has human beings who review movies. (Heck, this website has several of them.) Very few sites have robots that review movies, but now ScreenCrush does. Meet K.A.R.E.N. (it’s an acronym, but we forget what it stands for) a custom-built, highly-advanced artificial intelligence created by ScreenCrush’s in-house team of scientists, roboticists, geneticists, projectionists, and comedy writers using proprietary and highly classified film crit technology. Basically, K.A.R.E.N. is a robot who recaps movies.

First up, K.A.R.E.N. tells you all about Iron Man , the 2008 Jon Favreau film that started the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What will she make of it? How will she interpret its complex interpersonal dynamics? Will she fall in love with JARVIS? Let’s find out.

