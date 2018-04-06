Robbers Armed with Machete Rip off Sioux Falls Home

A Thursday night incident is needing further investigation by Sioux Falls Police. It was an armed robbery with an unconventional weapon.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says that it happened around 9:00 PM in the 1800 block of Grange Avenue.

“These two guys heard a knock at the door. The knocking then turned into banging then they forced open that door. The two guys inside ran and hid, but gave descriptions of the three people and one of the guys had a machete.”

Clemens believes the crew was initially looking for a safe, but did get away with a few things.

"Suspects took a laptop, cell phone and a wallet. All three of the guys they saw were black men about 5’9” one was 150 pounds another was about 220 pounds.”

The victims claimed that they did not know the suspects.

Any information about this incident should be sent along to Sioux Falls Police or Crimestoppers.

See Also: