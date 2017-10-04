Authorities are attempting to locate a man in connection with a robbery of a Sioux Falls convenience store overnight.

KDLT News is reporting the East 6th Street and North Cleveland Avenue Shop 'N Cart was robbed early Wednesday morning (October 4).

Sioux Falls Police told KDLT News that a man entered the store and shoplifted an 8-pack of Budweiser. The suspect immediately left the c-store, which prompted a store employee to follow him. According to KDLT , the suspect then displayed a silver looking handgun and fled the scene.

Authorities say no one was hurt as a result of the incident, and there are no further details regarding a description of the suspect at this time.

Source: KDLT TV

