Comedian Rob Schneider Coming to Sioux Falls

You've laughed at him on the small screen on Saturday Night Live, chuckled at him on the big screen in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, and now you can see him in person in Sioux Falls.

Veteran comedian Rob Schneider is coming to the Orpheum Theater, Thursday, October 18, 2018, at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 22, at 11:00 AM at the PREMIER Center box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Schneider, a San Francisco native, began his stand-up career while he was still in high school and eventually landed a gig opening for Dennis Miller in 1987. That earned Schneider a place on HBO's 13th Annual Young Comedians Special, which led to an audition for Saturday Night Live.

Schneider worked at SNL as a writer from 1988 to 1990, before he was promoted to cast member. Over the next four seasons, he was best known for his character 'The Richmeister', an office worker who annoyed people by giving them nicknames as they make copies.

After leaving SNL, Schneider appeared in a number of TV shows and movies before landing the lead role of Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, in 1999. He later did a sequel, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, in 2005.

Most recently, Schneider starred in Real Rob, a series he created for Netflix in 2015.

