Rob Hugelman of Sioux Falls Named Volunteer of the Month

Congratulations to Rob Hugelman of Sioux Falls. He's been named the April 2018 Volunteer of the Month, an award sponsored by the Helpline Center and MetaBank .

Rob is the volunteer greeter you first see when you walk in the front door of Lifescape. He welcomes everyone entering the building, shows them where to sign in and helps them find their way throughout the building.

Becky Sluiter is the Volunteer Coordinator at LifeScape. She says it's Rob's "go-with-the-flow attitude and his dedication to LifeScape" that makes Rob so deserving of the Volunteer of the Month Award.

“Rob is truly a dedicated, caring and hard-working volunteer that everyone longs to have. LifeScape is lucky to have him as a Volunteer and proud to call him a Friend.”

With being named Volunteer of the Month, Rob receives a framed certificate from the Helpline Center, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. He'll also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 10, 2018.

Source: Helpline Center

