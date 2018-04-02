Road Work on Madison Street and Louise Avenue to Start Monday

The road construction in Sioux Falls keeps growing you can add the Madison Street to Louise Avenue reconstruction project to the ever-growing list as of today.

KSFY TV is reporting that starting Monday, (April 2) Madison Street will be reconstructed from Louise Avenue to the Big Sioux River. It will shift from three lanes to five lanes west of the river once completed.

Louise Avenue will be reconstructed and expanded from two lanes to three lanes from Madison Street to the north according to KSFY TV.

As with every major road construction project this spring and summer, officials are asking motorists to please be careful while crews get the work done.

The construction projects principle engineer, Joshua Peterson told KSFY TV, "Please drive slowly, please avoid distractions like your cell phones when you're on the project, and pay attention to the traffic signs and directions because we want you and our construction workers to get home safely at the end of the day."

Work is expected to wrap up this fall. The entire project will end up costing around 4.3 million dollars to complete.

Source: KSFY TV

