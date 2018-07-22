The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is offering the real deal: seeing first hand what it's like to be a law enforcement officer by attending their local citizen's academy.

Their recruitment statement posted on social media sounds enticing. "Tired of just watching crime scene and cop shows on TV? Want to know what law enforcement is really like? If so, you should consider attending the 2018 LCSO Citizens Academy. This academy is a great way to get to know and build relationships with your Lincoln County Deputies as well as get to know others in your community."