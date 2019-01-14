Ride Across South Dakota Sets Date, RASDak

The annual Ride Across South Dakota (RASDak) routes is set and begins in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

If you or someone you know is an avid cyclist than chances are you or they have participated in the ride from one end of the state to the other. RASDak begins Sunday, June 2 in Custer, South Dakota and rolls though the state to Yankton, South Dakota on Saturday, June 8. Depending on your stops and maybe some side-stops and tours the route could be up to 500 miles.

Just take a look at this route. It's filled with some of the most scenic beauty our state has to offer.

RASdak.com

Registration fees begin at only $45 and will support bicycle tourism along with communities and groups that help make RASDak possible. RASDak provides a $500 scholarship to a high school senior making a difference in his or her community. In 2019 scholarships will be awarded to eight seniors in Custer, Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, Wagner and Yankton.

Registration for RASDak is limited. Full-week and single-day riders are welcome.